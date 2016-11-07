Guests who bring in donated items will receive one free medium hot or iced coffee, or donut

(LAS VEGAS) – Dunkin' Donuts Las Vegas is gearing up for its fourth annual “Adopt-A-Family” drive benefitting Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. From November 25 to December 10, Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Southern Nevada will adopt 12 families supported by the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. During that time, guests can visit any Southern Nevada restaurant and select an “ornament” listing an item needed for that family. Upon returning to that Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant with the item, the guest will receive one free medium hot or iced coffee, or donut for their donation.

“An annual tradition we look forward to, we’re looking to make an even bigger impact this holiday season,” said Charlie Mootz of LVDD, one of the participating local Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees. “While our stores are officially ‘adopting’ 12 families, our goal is to collect enough items to help even more families supported by the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.”

Family wish list items will include, but are not limited to, casual and professional clothing, bed sheets, socks, undergarments, as well as craft-oriented items, book bags, toys, handheld games, card games, gift cards, bicycles, technology accessories, and educational games for all ages. Food and toiletry items will be needed as well. Any additional donated items beyond fulfilling each family’s wish list will go directly to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation to help other families in need.

In addition, Dunkin’ Donuts is looking for corporate partners who are willing to conduct in-house drives among their employees. For more information, please contact Latoya Bembry, local PR representative for Dunkin’ Donuts, at 702-367-7771.

Guests can visit any of the Dunkin’ Donuts locations below to select an ornament:

Las Vegas

• 200 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

• 4125 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119

• 3350 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121

• 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV 89122

• 5861 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130

• 6795 Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103

• 7430 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89123

• 6295 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118

• 6935 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149

• 409 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89183

• 11710 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135

• 7400 South Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89123

• 3481 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• 5959 West Sahara Avenue (on the corner of Sahara and Jones)

• 4501 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

North Las Vegas

• 5485 Simmons Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Henderson

• 10100 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, NV 89052

• 171 Gibson Road, Henderson, NV 89014

For more information about the Adopt-A-Family Drive, please visit www.LVDonuts.com.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or become a follower on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts) and Twitter (the local feed is www.twitter.com/DunkinDonutsLV and the national feed is www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts).

About Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation

The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF) is a local non-profit organization providing services in Southern Nevada since 1993. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for critically ill children and their families living in our community. When a child is diagnosed with cancer or other life threatening illness…they can look to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation for support, hope, and courage.

The mission of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is to provide social, emotional, educational, and psychological support services and programs to families of ALL children diagnosed with life threatening or critical illnesses such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, sickle cell, hemophilia, renal disorders, and immunologic diseases and provide healing arts and wellness programs to adults touched by cancer and to chronically ill children and their caregivers.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned the No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for nine years running. The company has more than 11,400 restaurants in 39 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

