Scott Shanks, SIOR and Dominic Brunetti, CCIM represented Global Logistics Properties (GLP) in the lease of 1,625 square feet at 100 W. Liberty in Downtown Reno for their local offices. GLP is a leading provider of modern logistics facilities in China, Japan, Brazil and the United States.

In the Sparks Submarket, Scott Shanks, SIOR, Dominic Brunetti, CCIM and Joel Fountain of DCG represented the landlord MLRO, LLC in a lease of 2,036 square feet of office space at 5050 Vista Boulevard in the Sparks Submarket to Bergelectric Corp. Established in 1946, Bergelectric is a premier national electrical contractor. This location is their first step into the Northern Nevada marketplace.

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is a locally owned and operated, full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Downtown Reno and serving all of northern Nevada.