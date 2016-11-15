LAS VEGAS – Mike Mixer, executive managing director of Colliers International – Las Vegas, announced that Andrew Kilduff has achieved the title of associate vice president.

Andrew has been with Colliers International since August of 2011. His primary discipline is the sales and leasing of professional office product types for both Landlords and Tenants alike. Prior to joining Colliers International, Andrew served as the Director of Office Leasing for Turnberry Associates and the Town Square Las Vegas project.

“Andrew is completely deserving of this promotion,” said Mixer. “Time and again he has proven to be a great asset to his clients and his colleagues in the office. His expertise in the local office market and his dedication to superior client service has made him an extremely valuable member of our team.”

Andrew sits on the Board of Directors for the St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation and works with Las Vegas Outreach and Catholic Charities to provide aid to homeless or underprivileged children. Andrew moved to Las Vegas in 1993 from Southern California. He later returned to California where he received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Menlo College in Silicon Valley.

