Christmas Cocktail Cruise Sails on Dec. 2 on Lake Las Vegas Lake

Christmas, cocktails, chocolate and cruising – the combination sets the stage for the Christmas Cocktail Cruise. The unique event on the decorated La Contessa Yacht will sail around the 320-acre lake at the Lake Las Vegas master planned community on Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The evening includes four pairings of chocolate with two custom crafted cocktails, one beer and one champagne and entertainment by the Paul Charles Band for $40 per person. Cheese also will be served. Formal attire is required, and attendees must be 21.

For tickets, visit www.eventbright.com or www.lakelasvegasevents.com or call 702-547-1000 or 702-567-8002. The Christmas Cocktail Cruise is sponsored by The Auld Dubliner Restaurant and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, both in MonteLago Village.

Boarding is at 6:30 p.m. The La Contessa Yacht sails from the Lake Las Vegas Marina in MonteLago Village, located at 15 Costa di Lago in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.

# # #