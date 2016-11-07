LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) recognized B&P Public Relations this week with top honors at its 2016 Pinnacle Awards.

At its annual awards event held in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, the PRSA presented two Best of Show awards – one in the Tools and Techniques category and the other in the Community Relations Campaigns category – and B&P won them both.

“We’re so proud of our talented team and honored to be recognized by our peers in the industry,” B&P President Chuck Johnston said. “But more importantly, we’re proud to know we provide the very best service and results for our clients and our community.”

The winning entry for Tools and Techniques was a feature story on behalf of B&P client Provenance Healthcare, “Unlocking the Code to a Healthier You.” This project, led by B&P PR Account Executive James Stover, also won the PRSA Pinnacle Award in the Feature Story category.

The winning entry in the Community Relations Campaigns category honored B&P’s Project 150/KLAS-TV, Channel 8 Community Pride Partnership campaign, which helped homegrown local charity Project 150 generate more awareness and support for its work equipping homeless, displaced and disadvantaged local high school students with school supplies, clothing and other necessities in time for the first day of school. This campaign, led by B&P PR Account Executive Juliet Casey, also won the Pinnacle Award in the Community Relations category.

The agency also won an Award of Excellence in the Social Media Growth category for work led by Stover on behalf of B&P client Southwest Medical Associates.

About B&P

B&P is a full-service advertising, media and public relations agency serving a broad range of local, regional and national clients in such categories as hospitality, gaming, technology, health care and real estate. The agency’s scope of services includes consulting, strategic planning, advertising, design, public relations, community outreach, special events, and media planning and buying. For more information, call 702.967.2222 or visit www.bpadlv.com.

