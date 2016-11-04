LAS VEGAS - Bank of Nevada is answering the call to help the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy take part in a valuable research project which may hold promise for all students in Nevada to attain reading proficiency by third grade — considered a crucial benchmark by educators as an indicator of future success.

On behalf of Bank of Nevada, CEO John Guedry donated 42 iPads during a special presentation at the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, a public charter school November 1, 2016.

The iPads allow any student at the school, as well as any pre-school child, to access Square Panda™, a multi-sensory program offering 14 levels of instruction utilizing tactile, visual and audio phonics lessons. The program measures each child’s progress, challenges, preferences and patterns of play. Bruce McCandliss, professor at Stanford University is consulting with the maker of Square Panda and the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy to analyze student results and assess how children learn from this unique approach.

Without the donation of iPads from Bank of Nevada, The Academy would not be eligible to take part in the research project.

“Donating the educational tools to accelerate reading ability not only benefits students at Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy but the community as a whole,” said John Guedry, CEO of Bank of Nevada. “We know Southern Nevada’s ability to create and maintain an attractive business climate must also include a well-educated workforce. These efforts to increase reading proficiency among students is an essential first step in that process.”

The Square Panda program has shown great promise in helping students — including those whose native language is not English — attain reading skill proficiency by the third grade, which is considered essential by educators for the short and long-term success of a student. A study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation in 2010 found students who are not proficient in reading by the end of third grade are much more likely to drop out of high school or not graduate on time. Almost one quarter (23 percent) of low and below-basic reading skill students, the study found, dropped out of high school or was delayed in graduating. That compares to just nine percent of children with basic reading skills and four percent of students proficient in reading.

Founded in 2001, the Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, a tuition free K-12 public charter school located in historical West Las Vegas, has become the signature project of the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education. Defined by educational excellence, Agassi Prep maximizes the potential of every student through its exceptional and dedicated teaching staff. Agassi Prep provides an array of choices and opportunities, including a longer school day and a two week longer school year. The Agassi Prep environment works to produce inspired, creative, ethical, compassionate and reflective future community leaders.

Bank of Nevada is a division of Western Alliance Bank.

###

About Bank of Nevada

Bank of Nevada is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Founded in 1994, Bank of Nevada offers a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services, plus superior service to meet the needs of local businesses. With 11 offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Mesquite, along with Western Alliance Bank’s robust national platform of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued partner for Southern Nevada’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. With $17 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the fastest-growing bank holding companies in the U.S. and recognized as #10 on the Forbes 2016 “Best Banks in America” list. For more information, visit www.bankofnevada.com.