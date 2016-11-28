Attorney Carlos Blumberg Joins De Castroverde Law Group

LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group is pleased to announce accomplished local attorney Carlos Blumberg has joined the firm focusing on personal injury, real estate, family law and other business-related cases. Blumberg is also a founding member of the Nevada Dispensary Association and has become an expert in Nevada’s marijuana laws.

After working on Capitol Hill as a legislative advisor for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Blumberg began practicing law in Nevada in 2001. He was an attorney with Mushkin & Hafer from 2003 to 2007 before returning to his own practice, handling cases in family law, real estate law, escrow closings, complex civil litigation and negotiation, criminal law, business, corporate law, international law and government affairs.

“Carlos is a strong litigator and will be an incredible asset to our firm,” said firm partner Alex De Castroverde. “His experience and passion for law and client services will fit well with our client-focused philosophy.”

Blumberg, a native of Las Vegas, received his law degree from Tulane University Law School and holds a degree in political science with a minor in Spanish from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Blumberg is presently an arbitrator hearing officer for Clark County officer involved fatalities for the Eighth Judicial District Court and has served as judge pro tem for Clark County, an alternate Municipal Court judge for the City of Las Vegas, an administrative law judge for the State of Nevada and a mediator for Nevada’s Foreclosure Mediation Program.

Active in the community, Blumberg is vice chairman of Nevada’s regional office of the Anti-Defamation League, and is active with the Jewish Federation and American Inns of Court. He is fluent in Spanish and speaks conversational Hebrew.

About De Castroverde Law Group

Brothers Alex and Orlando De Castroverde founded the law firm in 2005, building on the practice established by their father, Waldo De Castroverde. De Castroverde Law Group practices in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, family law and immigration law. With 12 attorneys and more than twelve decades of combined legal experience, De Castroverde Law Group provides aggressive, dependable legal representation. A majority of the firm’s attorneys are fluent in Spanish. For more information on De Castroverde Law Group, call (702) 222-9999 or visit www.dlgteam.com.