Around the State: November 2016

Nevada Awarded $283,000 for Export Expansion

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has pledged $18.85 million to support export growth for small businesses and Nevada has been awarded $283,000 of the total. The funds were awarded through SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) has been awarded the grant for the state.

Nevada Road Projects Receive Additional $20 million in Funding

The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that an additional $20 million in federal highway spending authority has been been made available for state projects. The funding has been released through a redistribution of the Federal Highway Administration’s fiscal year-end funds. Projects expected to receive the additional monies include Project NEON improvements on Interstate 15 in Southern Nevada and enhancements to Interstate 580 in Northern Nevada, among others.

Sierra Angels Launches Program and Fund for UNR-based projects

An early-investor funding group, the Sierra Angels, has launched Sierra Innovations and the Entrepreneur Fund to help incubate ideas and projects created through the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) that have the potential to reach the marketplace. The program and fund are expected to develop start-up companies in Northern Nevada and opportunities to participate are open to UNR faculty, staff and students.

UNLV Collaborates with Lockheed Martin on Space Exploration

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Lockheed Martin have entered into a commercially sponsored master agreement. Under the agreement, UNLV faculty and students will work on NASA’s Orion program as well as other space exploration projects. Over the course of the five-year collaboration, Lockheed Martin will provide as much as $5 million in funding to UNLV’s Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering through a series of commissioned work related to space exploration.