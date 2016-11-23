Three Senior Analyst Promotions and New Recruiting Class

Las Vegas - Applied Analysis, a leading advisory services firm, announced the company has promoted three of its Analysts to Senior Analyst positions. Senior Analysts generally have at least two years of work experience within the firm and demonstrate their ability to take on senior roles on a wide range of client assignments. Promotions were earned by the following:

Patrick Chapman, Senior Analyst: Patrick Chapman joined the firm in 2014 and has developed a wide range of experience within the real estate market and other client-specific research and analysis assignments. Chapman is the lead analyst and administrator of the firm’s foreclosure registries (www.RegisterHenderson.com and www.RegisterProperties.com). Chapman has also developed into the primary analyst of the commercial office real estate market. He also maintains extensive experience in the residential real estate sector, generating analysis on behalf of SalesTraq, the firm’s residential research arm. Chapman earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Michelle Fenwick, Senior Analyst: Michelle Fenwick joined Applied Analysis in 2014 and largely focuses her efforts on data research and analysis. Fenwick maintains primary responsibilities for MyResearcher.com, the firm’s online data tracking and analysis tool. In addition, Fenwick has assisted in the development of various third-party data portals for clients such as City of Las Vegas, Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Fenwick earned a Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Melanie Framo, Senior Analyst: Melanie Framo joined the firm at the beginning of 2015 and has demonstrated her ability to conduct meaningful research and effectively communicate those results. Framo has worked on a number of assignments, ranging from general economics to the performance of the mining industry. In addition, Framo is the lead analyst on the evaluation of the commercial retail and industrial real estate markets. Framo has also conducted survey-based research as well as staffing the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee. Framo holds a mathematics degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“The advancement of our latest round of Senior Analysts is a direct result of their ability to conduct quality research and analysis, as well as their ability to effectively train our newer team members,” said Applied Analysis Principal Jeremy Aguero. “Each of our Seniors brings a unique set of skills and insight that aligns with the needs of our clients and industries we serve.”

In addition to the recent promotions, Applied Analysis has expanded the base of Analyst positions with its latest recruiting class as the firm continues to expand. The following highlights some of the latest additions:

Andrew Duddlesten, Analyst: Duddlesten previously served as an analyst at Caesars Entertainment before joining the firm. He has worked on a number of assignments ranging from gaming and hospitality to healthcare related issues. He graduated with an economics degree from Sewanee: The University of the South.

Martin Suman, Analyst: Suman joined the firm after graduating Summa Cum Laude with a dual major in economics and history from the University of Pittsburgh. He has focused his efforts on a number of industries, including real estate related matters and social service issues.

Ibrar Khera, Analyst: Khera recently completed his Masters of Art in Applied Economics from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Khera has researched and reported on the performance of the industrial and office real estate markets in southern Nevada. He has also evaluated water-related economic matters on behalf of the firm’s clients.

Benjamin Ralphs, Analyst: Ralphs earned his Masters of Public Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He actively works on MyResearcher.com, Applied Analysis’ data tracking and analysis platform. He has researched a wide range of topics and industries.

Aguero also noted, “As we look forward to 2017, our firm will be celebrating its twentieth year of service, and the continued expansion of our infrastructure is vitally important as our client needs also continue to evolve and expand. We are looking forward to the taking our technology initiatives to the next level, while remaining focused on our firm’s core competencies – economics, real estate, hospitality, tourism and public policy. Our team members remain our most critical asset.”

Applied Analysis is a Nevada-based advisory services firm providing a wide range of consultation services for public and private entities. The company utilizes extensive experience in economics, real estate and finance to provide a wide range of services, including economic analysis, financial analysis services, hospitality and gaming consulting, information technology solutions, litigation support and expert analysis, market analysis, consumer sentiment analysis, and public policy analysis. Applied Analysis has offices at 6385 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 105, and can be reached at 702-967-3333. The firm’s Web site can be accessed at www.AppliedAnalysis.com.

Other Applied Analysis companies include: (1) Discovery Nevada, an independent primary market research firm specializing in consumer sentiment analysis, intercept surveys, focus groups, web-based research and telephonic surveys (see www.DiscoveryNevada.com); (2) MyResearcher.com, a comprehensive data tracking and information reporting web application (see www.MyResearcher.com); and (3) SalesTraq, a web-based residential research solution that provides information on new home communities, access to nearly 20,000 floor plans and other market data (see www.SalesTraq.com).