Addressing Critical Need, Nevada’s First Provider-Based ER Opens Today

LAS VEGAS – ER at The Lakes – A Department of Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center will open to patients today at 3325 S. Fort Apache Road. Nevada’s first provider-based emergency room will help to alleviate the chronic shortage of emergency treatment capacity in the Las Vegas Valley. ER at The Lakes will allow faster and more convenient access to medical care for thousands of southern Nevadans by providing full-service emergency and critical care services for adults and children.

Unlike many urgent care facilities, ER at The Lakes will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by board-certified emergency room physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals providing most of the same services available at hospital emergency rooms, with significantly shorter wait times. The new facility includes 12 patient examination rooms, around-the-clock laboratory testing, X-ray, CT scanning and ultrasound, and a separate pediatric patients’ entrance. Patients who require additional emergent care will be admitted to affiliated hospitals.

“With Southern Nevada’s continued population growth, ER at The Lakes provides increased access points for patient-centered emergency care in our community,” said Adam Rudd, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center. “This new emergency room will provide the full spectrum of care using state-of-the-art diagnostic, monitoring and treatment equipment while delivering a high-quality patient experience in a convenient location.”

The new facility garnered approval from Senator Patricia Farley whose district ER at The Lakes is located: “It is refreshing that Southern Hills Hospital continues to search for innovative ways to deliver healthcare and does so without comprising the high level of care that we, as patients, expect,” said Farley.

Voted the Best Hospital in Las Vegas, Southern Hills Hospital provides the communities of southwest Las Vegas with emergency and pediatric emergency services, a behavioral health (geriatric psychiatric) inpatient and outpatient program serving ages 50 and older, an accredited Chest Pain Center, a Certified Primary Stroke Center, a dedicated orthopedic and spine unit, OB-GYN, Level II NICU, diagnostic imaging and surgical services. Utilizing advanced digital technology and an accomplished medical staff, Southern Hills Hospital’s advanced care and superior service make for better outcomes and an exceptional patient experience. The Joint Commission, the leading accreditor of healthcare organizations in America, recognized Southern Hills Hospital as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures® for 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 – the only Nevada hospital to earn this recognition for five consecutive years. The hospital is a member of the respected Sunrise Health System consisting of Sunrise Hospital, Sunrise Children’s Hospital, MountainView Hospital and several surgery and diagnostic imaging centers offering a complete range of specialized and technologically advanced services.

