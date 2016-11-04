LAS VEGAS – Accounting Today, a leading provider of business news for the tax and accounting industry, announced JW Advisors (JWA) of Las Vegas earned the top spot on its 2016 Best Small Firms to Work For.

The list identifies the country’s top firms in the industry to work for based on a yearly survey conducted by Accounting Today in partnership with Best Companies Group. The program is designed to “identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses,” according to the publication.

JWA was selected from among 272 firms, and in August was named among the top 100.

“Just being on the Best Firms list indicates a firm has created an exceptional workplace,” Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood said. “But JW Advisors stands out even among the Best Firms for its tight-knit culture, the opportunities it provides staff members and for its commitment to continually improving its workplace. All of that would be impressive enough in a large firm, but it is all the more remarkable for a firm the size of JW Advisors.”

JWA co-founders Kirk Jacobson and Chris Wilcox said they have long held that in order to attract the best in the field they have to create a great work environment.

“That means finding meaningful ways that show how much we value each and every member of our team,” Jacobson said. “To that end, we work to find work-life balance in a field where there are times of intense deadlines and long hours.”

Wilcox added that “it’s also about providing ample opportunities for professional growth and career development. At JWA, we provide more than 100 hours of continuing education and leadership training every year. This not only helps our team, but ensures our clients get the best service possible.”

To be considered for the Accounting Today list, companies had to fulfill several eligibility requirements, including:

• Be a public accounting firm in the U.S.

• Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the U.S.

• Be in business for at least one year.

Companies from across the United States entered the two-part survey process. The first consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part was worth about 25 percent of the evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure employee experience. This part was worth about 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process, analyzed data, and determined the final ranking.

About JW Advisors

JW Advisors is a consulting firm based in Las Vegas, specializing in business financial consulting, litigation support and forensic accounting, assurance and tax services. JW Advisors is a leading Nevada CPA firm serving auto dealerships and businesses in other highly specialized fields such as helping business owners preparing to exit their business to develop and implement effective transition strategies. Kirk Jacobson and Chris Wilcox founded the firm in 2015. Visit www.jwacpas.com.

