2016 Super Lawyers List Includes Seven Lipson Neilson Lawyers

Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C., a national law firm with offices also in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Bloomfield Hills, is proud to announce that seven attorneys from the firm have been selected to the 2016 Super Lawyers list: Jeffrey Neilson, Steven Cole, Phillip Seltzer, Mary T. Schmitt Smith, Joseph Garin, Jessica Green and Corey Richter. No more than five percent of lawyers in a state are selected as Super Lawyers; and no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers are named to the Rising Stars list.

Joseph P. Garin (Las Vegas) has been selected to the Mountain States Super Lawyers list for the tenth consecutive year. Joseph was recently selected to serve as a member of the new Professional Liability Advisory Board for the Claims & Litigation Management Alliance (CLM). This board is comprised of industry leaders from across the United States that will guide the development of extensive professional liability resources. The CLM is the only national organization created to meet the needs of more than 35,000 professionals in the claims and litigation management industries. Joseph is consulted nationally on the defense of professional liability claims, ethics, employment, insurance coverage disputes, director and officer claims, and risk management.

Jessica A. Green (Las Vegas) has been selected as a Mountain States Super Lawyers' Rising Star for the third consecutive year. Jessica has defended many lawyers and law firms throughout the country during her career and is recognized as an emerging leader in Errors and Omissions (E&O), Employment, and Insurance Coverage law. Jessica is also well versed in education law and she serves as an Educational Surrogate Parent and Transition Specialist for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. In doing so, she advocates for children with disabilities, ensuring their schools are meeting their disability-related needs. Jessica is a national liaison for the Defense Research Institute Lawyers' Professionalism and Ethics Committee.

Jeffrey T. Neilson (Bloomfield Hills) has been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for the tenth consecutive year. One of the firm’s founders, Jeffrey is known nationally for his expertise in probate litigation, business counseling, estate planning and domestic and family law liability. In 2014, Jeffrey was reappointed by the Michigan Supreme Court to serve on Michigan’s Attorney Grievance Committee (AGC); this appointment is through October 1, 2017.

Steven R. Cole (Bloomfield Hills) has been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for the tenth consecutive year. One of the firm’s founders, Steven has a diverse practice focusing on real estate, business and corporate matters, and estate planning. Steven has previously served as an adjunct instructor of taxation at area business colleges and has taught continuing education courses approved by the Michigan Insurance Bureau for licensed insurance professionals. He has conducted numerous seminars for the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants, and has served on the boards of directors of public charities.

Phillip E. Seltzer (Bloomfield Hills) has been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for the sixth consecutive year. Phillip is a specialist in the areas of legal malpractice, accounting malpractice, architect and design professional malpractice, real estate broker errors and omissions, directors’ and officers’ liability claims, and complex business tort claims. Phillip is a member of the Litigation Practice and Torts Insurance Practice Sections of the American Bar Association; the Litigation, Business Law, Corporation and Negligence Sections of the State Bar of Michigan; the Defense Research Institute; the Michigan Defense Trial Council (MDTC); and the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS.)

Mary T. Schmitt Smith (Bloomfield Hills) has been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for the tenth consecutive year. Mary advises clients about estate planning, tax and probate options, with a distinct focus on drafting and administration of Special Needs Trusts. Mary is Michigan’s first Certified Elder Law Attorney and is AV-Rated by Martindale Hubbell for the past 17 years. She has served on the Board of Directors of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and is a charter member of the Special Needs Alliance, a national network of lawyers dedicated to Disability and Public Benefits Law.

Corey I. Richter (Phoenix) has been selected as a Southwest Super Lawyers' Rising Star for the third consecutive year. Corey has represented the world's most prominent manufacturers of automobiles and recreational vehicles in warranty, catastrophic injury and property damage litigation, and he also has experience representing clients in the aerospace and defense industry. He has represented clients in states throughout the country in matters ranging from administrative complaints by the Attorney General to complex multi-million dollar contract disputes.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

About Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C.

Founded in 1985, the firm has grown from three founding members to thirty-two attorneys located in three states. The firm has also expanded its expertise from its core business, tax and litigation practice areas during its early days, to currently offering a full range of practice areas including complex business tort litigation, professional liability defense, employment law and litigation, international law, real estate, probate litigation, family law and estate planning. Lipson Neilson attorneys represent and provide counsel to clients around the country, and around the world.

To learn more about the firm, please visit www.lipsonneilson.com.