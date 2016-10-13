On October 14, Yellow Checker Star, a leading taxicab company in Las Vegas, is partnering with Honor Flights of Southern Nevada to transport 28 war heroes from McCarran Airport to Washington D.C. to visit the historic memorials. Honor Flights is a non-profit volunteer organization created to provide World War II veterans with honor and closure by transporting them to memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends.

“As an organization with deep ties to our community, Yellow Checker Star partnered with Honor Flights because we strongly believe in supporting the men and women who honorably served our country and sacrificed their lives so that you we are awarded our freedoms today. It is an honor for us to participate and tangibly help these heroes.” said YCS Field Manager, Joel Willden.

Yellow Checker Star supports important charitable resources in the community. This donation of travel, provided by Yellow Checker Star, with the local Honor Flights highlight the support between Yellow Checker Star and our nation’s veterans. Yellow Checker Star continues to support veterans programs in southern Nevada, including the Tent for Troops program and the Semper Fi Fund, which contributes to essential financial assistance and additional services the nonprofit provides for military service men and women, veterans and their families across the U.S.