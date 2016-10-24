William Hill US CEO Joe Asher Elected to NCJFCJ Board of Directors

Reno – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Joe Asher, chief executive officer of William Hill US, to the Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Asher to the Board,” said Judge Katherine Tennyson, NCJFCJ president. “Mr. Asher will bring strong leadership and creativity to the NCJFCJ. His perspective and experience in law, with the Delaware Supreme Court, and in business will be significant assets to our organization.”

Joe Asher has been CEO of William Hill US since 2012. Asher has a long background in the gaming industry and a lifelong passion for the race and sports betting business. Starting when he was a teenager, Asher held management positions at several racetracks, including Brandywine Raceway, Dover Downs, Harrington Raceway and Foxboro Raceway and was the Wilmington News-Journal’s thoroughbred racing handicapper for Delaware Park. He became the youngest track announcer in North America, calling races at Harrington, Foxboro, Brandywine and Dover Downs. Last year, he came out of retirement and called a race at the Elko County Fair.

Previously, Asher was an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Asher is a graduate of the University of Delaware and the Delaware Law School of Widener University, magna cum laude, served a judicial clerkship with the Delaware Supreme Court and is admitted to the bar in Delaware and New York. He is also a member of the Advisory Council of the Center for Political Communication at the University of Delaware and the Board of Directors of the University of Delaware Alumni Association, the Board of Trustees of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and the Nevada Board of Trustees for Olive Crest. Asher has testified on sports betting issues in state legislatures, spoken at numerous gaming industry seminars and guest lectures on race and sports betting at UNLV’s Boyd School of Law.

“I am honored to join the NCJFCJ Board of Directors,” said Mr. Asher. “I look forward to working with the other Directors and members to make a positive impact on the lives of children and families.”

About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):

Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.