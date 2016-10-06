Christopher Hudson to receive keys to mortgage-free home in honor of his military service

WHAT:

U.S. Army Corporal Christopher Hudson will receive the keys to his newly renovated home in Las Vegas, Nevada. The home is being donated mortgage-free by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) in partnership with the Nevada Housing Division.

Corporal Hudson enlisted in 1996 and served as an Aviation Structural Repair Supervisor in multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hudson, who was injured during his active service, was honorably discharged in 2005. Hudson now helps veterans find their way as an Outreach Program Specialist for the Las Vegas Veteran Center.

WHO:

Corporal Christopher Hudson, U.S. Army veteran and home recipient.

Richard Mercado, Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals.

Scott Hamlin, State and Federal Programs Manager, Nevada Housing Division.

WHEN:

Friday, October 14, 2016.

11 a.m. – Key presentation.

Please arrive between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to set up prior to Hudson’s arrival.

About VAREP

Established in 2011, the USA Homeownership Foundation, Inc. DBA Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to increasing sustainable homeownership, financial-literacy education, VA loan awareness and economic opportunity for the active-military and veteran communities. To learn more, visit VAREP.net.

About the Nevada Housing Division

Our mission is to provide affordable housing opportunities and improve the quality of life for Nevada residents. Nevada Housing Division (NHD), a division of the State of Nevada Department of Business and Industry, was created by the Nevada State Legislature in 1975. NHD is committed to making Nevada a better place to live and work. We connect Nevadans with homes by providing financing to developers to build affordable apartment homes, by providing innovative mortgage solutions, and by making more homes energy efficient, thereby lowering utility expenses. To learn more, visit www.housing.nv.gov.