The MonteLago Village Beerfest returns for the second time this year to kick off the three-week Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring 30 local, regional and national breweries with more than 100 craft beers, including seasonal selections.

Five local bands will perform from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Beer-centric specialty vendors will showcase their products, and the MonteLago Village restaurants will offer a variety of special menu items during the festival and will be open for lunch and dinner.

Advance tickets are $45 for VIP and $35 for general admission, and same-day tickets will be $60 for VIP and $45 for general admission. Participants will receive a wristband and complimentary 7 oz. souvenir glass for unlimited samples during the festival. VIP ticket holders can begin sampling at 2 p.m. with general admission starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa will offer special room rates for attendees who wish to stay overnight.

Event proceeds will benefit KUNV 91.5 FM, a nonprofit radio station broadcasting from UNLV that provides quality, cultural, educational, informational and entertainment programming while giving UNLV students the opportunity to develop professional broadcast and media management skills.

The MonteLago Village Beerfest is sponsored by the MonteLago Village Association and Lake Las Vegas and hosted by the Auld Dubliner Irish Pub.

MonteLago Village is located in Lake Las Vegas at 15 Costa di Lago in Henderson. It is conveniently located east off the Galleria Parkway Exit and I-515/ U.S. 95 or off E. Lake Mead Parkway east of Boulder Highway. Free parking will be available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village. Free hay rides from the garage to the village also are available as part of the Fall Festival.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://mlvbf.com/. To receive festival updates, like https://www.facebook.com/montelagobeerfest/.

The Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas features a variety of fall and Halloween-themed events and activities for all ages in MonteLago Village from Oct. 15 through Nov. 5. For details, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

About MonteLago Village

Inspired by the beauty of centuries-old Mediterranean villages, MonteLago Village is a pedestrian-only experience where streets curve to plazas lined with the new Seasons Market and Galleries at Lake Las Vegas, lakeside restaurants and quaint outdoor cafes with residential units on the floors above evoking a classic European community. The 55,000-square-foot village is part of the Lake Las Vegas residential, golf and resort destination and borders the 320-acre lake. It is adjacent to the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, and just down the parkway is the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. Lake Las Vegas Marina, tucked along the water’s edge of the village, offers rentals of canopied electric boats, gondolas, kayaks, peddle boats, the Flyboard Las Vegas Experience and the newest addition of stand-up paddleboards to transport guests and residents between the Westin and village. For information about MonteLago Village and its events, visit www.lakelasvegasevents.com.

###