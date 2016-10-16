Attendees at Las Vegas Emergency Physicians Conference to Pick Winning Charity

LAS VEGAS – Sunrise Children’s Foundation announces it has been chosen as one of the four local non-profits to have a chance to receive a $25,000 donation from national healthcare leader, TeamHealth. The charity delivers early childhood education- and health-related services in Clark County. TeamHealth, is the country’s leading provider of outsourced hospital-based clinical and administrative services. The group will host its TeamHealth Cares event next week in Las Vegas as a part of its valued tradition of charity and community stewardship next week in Las Vegas.

TeamHealth encourages attendees at the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Scientific Assembly 16, to be held October 16-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, to stop by its booth #S2026. While discovering how TeamHealth delivers the highest quality staffing, administrative support and management across the full healthcare spectrum, visitors can cast their vote for one of five charities to receive a $25,000 donation.

The five chosen charities all deliver life-saving treatment, encouragement and comfort to people facing difficult health challenges. ACEP attendees will have the opportunity to vote on the following charities during the convention, which include four locally based organizations, Sunrise Children’s Foundation, Miracle Flights, Three Square Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“We are grateful to TeamHealth for recognizing our programs and services and thank the ACEP community for participating in the voting process to help further their mission to aid people in need,” said Dave Sanberg, CEO of Sunrise Children’s Foundation. “This generous donation, if we are chosen, will further our mission to offer early head start, intervention therapies and WIC programs for our Nevada families.”

The organization that receives the most votes will be announced after the conference on October 20. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth during the assembly to learn more about each charity, as well on the online at www.teamhealthcares.com.

About Sunrise Children’s Foundation

Founded in 1993, Sunrise Children’s Foundation is dedicated to enhancing children’s lives through key programs that support myriad of critical areas focusing on optimal child development. For more information, visit www.sunrisechildren.org.

###