Southwest Medical Associates Adds Two New Health Care Providers

Southwest Medical has added two new providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:

Trina Wiggins, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Medicine On the Move program (www.medicineonthemovenv.com) and specializes in pediatrics. Wiggins completed her medical training at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri and completed her residency at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Blair Duddy, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Health Care Center (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in pediatrics. Duddy completed his medical training at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and completed his residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dr. Duddy has been honored as a Public Health Hero by the Southern Nevada Health District, in addition to many other distinctions.

About Southwest Medical Associates

