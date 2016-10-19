Shakespeare’s Macbeth Live at Lake Las Vegas on Oct. 21 & 28

The William Shakespeare tragedy of Macbeth will be staged by the Shakespeare Institute of Nevada at Lake Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 on the grassy knoll main stage in MonteLago Village from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The famed play dramatizes the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power for its own sake. Performances are free. Special VIP seating is available for $35 per person and includes front row seating and wine and hors d’oeuvres at Essence & Herbs from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. For VIP seating, visit

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=69808.

The Macbeth performances are part of the fall and Halloween-themed Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas from Oct. 8 to Nov. 27. For festival information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

The Shakespeare Institute of Nevada is southern Nevada’s oldest Shakespeare company since its establishment in 2008 at Sunset Park. Its players, technicians and support staff have produced shows throughout Clark County at Lake Las Vegas, Springs Preserve, Summerlin, The Henderson Pavilion, dinner theater in fine dining restaurants and other venues. The nonprofit also has an active educational outreach program in partnership with the Clark County School District, and espouses a “grow our own” talent philosophy through a year-round Shakespeare Workshop open to everyone.

Lake Las Vegas is located in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking will be available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.