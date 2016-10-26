Second Start Inc. Names Reno’s Gostin as President of the Board

San Jose - Second Start Inc. Learning Disabilities Programs has named Ira M. Gostin, MBA as its new president of the board of directors. Gostin, chief marketing officer for 120 West Strategic Communications, joined the board in 2015.

“Ira has been an invaluable asset since joining our board,” Tara Bevington, executive director for Second Start Inc. said. “We are confident as board president he will use his considerable leadership experience, as well as his infectious energy, to ensure our organization fulfills our mission and exceeds our goals.”

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif. since 1974, Second Start Inc. operates schools in California and Nevada, including The Newton Learning Center in Reno, a non-public school licensed with the Nevada Department of Education. Second Start Inc. works with students with learning disabilities, including those who have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum or with similar disabilities, providing individualized instruction with a low student to staff ratio. Many Second Start Inc. students quickly advance grade level, in a short period of time.

“I am honored to take a leadership role with Second Start,” Gostin said. “We achieve real results for children with autism, Asperger Syndrome symptoms and learning disabilities, which gives both students and parents peace of mind and help them achieve their life goals.”

Gostin is a veteran marketer and communications strategist, working in the mining, technology, hospitality and healthcare fields. He has a bachelor of science degree in vocational education with a minor in journalism from California State University, Long Beach, and a masters of business administration with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Phoenix, Reno. Gostin is a graduate of the Columbia University Executive Leadership Program and has attended continuing education at USC, Colorado School of Mines and NYU. Prior to launching 120 West Strategic Communications, Gostin was a founding executive and the vice president of investor relations and corporate communications for Tahoe Resources Inc., (NYSE:TAHO), a $4 billion multinational mining company.

For more information about Second Start, view the website at www.secondstart.org.

About Second Start Inc.

Second Start Inc. Learning Disabilities Programs was founded in San Jose, Calif. In 1974, providing individualized learning programs to students who may have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum or have similar disorders and have challenges in large mainstream school classrooms. Second Start Inc. maintains low student to staff ratios to offer intensive programs that produce results.

