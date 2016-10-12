San Diego Convention Center Now Offers Custom Digital Advertising

Partnership With Smart City To Enhance Visitor Experience, Generate Revenue

(San Diego) – The San Diego Convention Center Corporation and Smart City Networks are proud to announce a collaborative new digital advertising program at the bayfront facility.

Smart City Networks, the nation’s leading provider of internet, Wi-Fi and other digital technologies for the convention industry, is managing the center’s digital advertising program at the San Diego Convention Center as part of its recently extended partnership.

Smart City will provide advertising and other content services via its digital signage network throughout the facility's main lobby. The program will:

• Offer immersive branding opportunities through large format projection displays above key entrances to the exhibit halls;

• Allow meeting planners the opportunity to engage attendees through comprehensive messaging and dynamic content;

• Deliver vibrant, high-resolution video welcome messaging;

"This digital projection system is one more way that we are enhancing our customer service experience at the San Diego Convention Center," said SDCCC President & CEO Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe, CFE. "Our customers have the opportunity to customize what they want to say, to whom and where through a visual tool never offered in our facility before."

"The San Diego Convention Center’s digital advertising program will offer opportunities for shows, sponsors and exhibitors to inform and influence a captive audience," explains Suzzanne Ravitz, Smart City’s Digital Marketing Manager at the San Diego Convention Center. "By strategically placing digital media projectors at key entrances to the exhibit halls, shows will have a unique opportunity to help create a memorable meeting experience for their attendees."

In addition to designing, installing and maintaining the digital signage solution, Smart City will provide these additional services for SDCCC:

• Revenue programs such as advertising sales support and event sponsorships to give show managers, exhibitors and industry service providers the opportunity to reach large, highly targeted prospects.

• Content services including motion graphics, gamification, interactive elements, and templates. These services help show managers or exhibitors showcase their brand or messaging through flexible, customized media for a dynamic and enhanced attendee experience.

• Easy to use web-based content management system that allows show managers to control messaging in real-time and leverage the power of comprehensive reporting.

See the EventPath brochure for more details of program offerings.

Smart City will implement the San Diego Convention Center’s digital signage network through its EventPath brand.

About the San Diego Convention Center

The San Diego Convention Center Corporation is a public benefit corporation created by the City of San Diego to exclusively manage, market and operate the 2.6 million sq. ft. waterfront facility. The Center is currently celebrating 27 years of service as the regions premier gathering place. The mission of the SDCCC is to generate significant economic benefits for the greater San Diego region by hosting international and national conventions and trade shows in our world-class facility.

About Smart City Networks

Founded over 30 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation’s largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City Networks can provide wired and wireless Internet services, phone services and digital signage solutions at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size. Smart City Networks designs, installs and maintains data, voice, electrical and utility platforms, coupled with voice, video and data network engineering, security and monitoring. Providing technology services to over 3,000 conventions and meetings annually, Smart City Networks currently serves more than 35 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 17 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit www.smartcitynetworks.com.

About EventPath

EventPath is the most versatile provider of technology and digital signage services for the meeting and convention industry. The company operates in convention and meeting facilities nationwide, providing fixed digital signage and portable display solutions for some of the biggest events in the industry. EventPath’s broad understanding of the industry enables it to anticipate new trends and develop engaging and captivating displays that leads the industry. https://visitsandiego.com/sites/default/files/SDCC-Digital-Signage.pdf

# # #