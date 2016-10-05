Smokin’ at Seasons Market will feature a live smoker with St. Louis-style pork ribs on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 7 p.m. at the new Seasons Market in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas. Featured items include a rack of ribs for $14.99 and a rib meal with two sides for $9.99.

Smokin’ at Seasons Market is one of the first events of the fall and Halloween-themed Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas from Oct. 8 to Nov. 27 which includes a variety of free events and some special ticketed events.

Other Fall Festival foodie events include:

MonteLago Village BeerFest (www.mlvbf.com for tickets) Oct. 15

Seasons Market, Sommelier & Food Paring Event (free) Oct. 22

Wine by the Water (www.eventbrite.com for tickets) Oct. 22

Seasons Market Cheese Monger Event (free) Oct. 28

Seasons Market Cheese Monger Event (free) Oct. 29

Seasons Market Seafood Roadshow (free) Nov. 4

Seasons Market Seafood Roadshow (free) Nov. 5

For information and the Fall Festival schedule of events, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

Lake Las Vegas is located in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking will be available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.

# # #