Rib Event by the Lake at Lake Las Vegas

Smokin’ at Seasons Market will feature a live smoker with St. Louis-style pork ribs at the new Seasons Market in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas.Smokin’ at Seasons Market will feature a live smoker with St. Louis-style pork ribs on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 7 p.m. at the new Seasons Market in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas.  Featured items include a rack of ribs for $14.99 and a rib meal with two sides for $9.99.

Smokin’ at Seasons Market is one of the first events of the fall and Halloween-themed Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas from Oct. 8 to Nov. 27 which includes a variety of free events and some special ticketed events.

Other Fall Festival foodie events include:

  • MonteLago Village BeerFest (www.mlvbf.com for tickets) Oct. 15
  • Seasons Market, Sommelier & Food Paring Event (free) Oct. 22
  • Wine by the Water (www.eventbrite.com for tickets) Oct. 22
  • Seasons Market Cheese Monger Event (free) Oct. 28
  • Seasons Market Cheese Monger Event (free) Oct. 29
  • Seasons Market Seafood Roadshow (free) Nov. 4
  • Seasons Market Seafood Roadshow (free) Nov. 5

For information and the Fall Festival schedule of events, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

Lake Las Vegas is located in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking will be available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.

