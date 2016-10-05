Smokin’ at Seasons Market will feature a live smoker with St. Louis-style pork ribs on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 7 p.m. at the new Seasons Market in MonteLago Village at Lake Las Vegas. Featured items include a rack of ribs for $14.99 and a rib meal with two sides for $9.99.
Smokin’ at Seasons Market is one of the first events of the fall and Halloween-themed Fall Festival at Lake Las Vegas from Oct. 8 to Nov. 27 which includes a variety of free events and some special ticketed events.
Other Fall Festival foodie events include:
- MonteLago Village BeerFest (www.mlvbf.com for tickets) Oct. 15
- Seasons Market, Sommelier & Food Paring Event (free) Oct. 22
- Wine by the Water (www.eventbrite.com for tickets) Oct. 22
- Seasons Market Cheese Monger Event (free) Oct. 28
- Seasons Market Cheese Monger Event (free) Oct. 29
- Seasons Market Seafood Roadshow (free) Nov. 4
- Seasons Market Seafood Roadshow (free) Nov. 5
For information and the Fall Festival schedule of events, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.
Lake Las Vegas is located in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking will be available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.
# # #