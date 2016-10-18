REMSA Community Advisor: Halloween Costume Safety

The question is starting to be asked in homes everywhere: "What will I be for Halloween this year? A clown, a pirate, a princess?”

As usual, parents will be lured by excited children to the stores to shop for the latest and greatest in Halloween costumes or will opt to make their own. In either case, REMSA would like to remind parents of some costume tips to help make your child's Halloween safe and fun.

Costume Safety Tips:

• If purchasing a costume from a store, make sure the label states that it is made from a fire-retardant material. If you're making your own costume, be sure to pick materials that are also fire-resistant.

• Costumes should be loose enough around the body so that warm clothing may be worn beneath it without it being too loose so that it could get caught on things such as branches.

• Have your child try the costume on a few days before wearing. Make sure that it does not drag on the ground. Pants and robes should be hemmed up so that your child's feet are showing to avoid tripping and falling.

• As much as we'd love our children to wear light-colored clothing, some costume themes (vampire, witch, etc.) just wouldn't look right in florescent yellow. Instead, add strips of reflective tape to the front and back of all costumes, including their trick or treat bag. The sooner and better a driver can see your child, the safer your child will be.

• Make sure the costume is easy to get out of. Preferably, it should close with snaps or Velcro strips. If you must use zippers or buttons, make sure they are located in front of the costume and easily reached by your child.

• Children should wear well-fitting, flat shoes, not high heels.

• Wigs and beards should fit properly and should not cover ears, nose or mouth.

• Use makeup instead of a mask. Masks obstruct vision and children find it hard to breathe when wearing them.

• If your child insists on wearing a mask, make sure it has large eye openings (cut them bigger if you have to), and openings for the nose and mouth.

• When purchasing makeup, make sure it is labeled non-toxic. Even still, some children (and adults) break out in a rash with the heavy petroleum-based makeup on the market.

• Props and accessories should be made of a flexible material. They should not be rigid, sharp or overly heavy.

• Remove makeup with shortening, cold cream or baby oil and tissues. Thoroughly wash face with soap and water after removal.

To set up a media interview with a REMSA or Care Flight representative, please call Alexia Bratiotis at 775.750.7890.

About REMSA: REMSA is a private, locally governed, non-profit emergency medical services provider serving northern Nevada since 1986. REMSA also comprises Care Flight, a regional, non-profit, air and ground critical care transport service, a Nevada-licensed, post-secondary educational institution, a state-of-the-art, fully accredited 9-1-1 dispatch communications center, a Tactical Emergency Medical Support team and community and special events EMS teams. REMSA provides quality patient care with no taxpayer support or other subsidies. For more information, visit remsahealth.com.

About Care Flight: Care Flight is a non-profit, non-subsidized, self-supporting organization and is a service of REMSA (Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority). Care Flight is a pioneer in the helicopter air ambulance business. What began as a shared program between area hospitals to provide reliable, critical care services across rural Nevada has grown into a comprehensive, 24/7 transport services with skilled pilots, experienced medical professionals and state-of-the-art technology. From a single helicopter in the 1980s to a fleet of four AStar 350 B3 helicopters, Care Fight aviation and medical professionals now respond to more than 1,500 transport calls per year. Care Flight has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Air Medical Services (CAMTS) since 2002 and is an active member of the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS).