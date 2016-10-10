REMSA / Care Flight Community Advisor: Home Maintenance Safety

Taking on home improvement projects can be fun and cost-effective. However, being handy around the home can lead to serious injuries if you don’t take appropriate safety precautions. REMSA – Care Flight would like to remind people of proper safety measures that can protect you and your loved ones from injuries related to home improvement projects:

• Keep a stocked first aid kit in every location that an injury may occur. First aid may make the difference between a quick recovery and permanent injury.

• Post emergency numbers, including the national Poison Control Hotline (1-800-222-1222) by each phone.

• If you decide to install a fire extinguisher in your workshop, contact your fire department to learn how to select the proper type of extinguisher and when to use it.

• Keep hazardous materials out of children’s reach.

• When working with any product, check warnings and content labels to identify hazards.

• Follow manufacturer's instructions and heed warning labels.

• Use gasoline as a motor fuel only.

• Gasoline must never be used indoors, because its flammable vapors can be ignited by even a tiny spark. Store gasoline in an outdoor shed or garage, out of children’s reach, in a vented container approved for gasoline storage.

• Use caution with other flammable and combustible products. Properly dispose of oily rags after use and hang them outside to dry.

• Falling and flying objects, especially when working in tight spaces, can pose a hazard to your head, face and eyes. Consider wearing hard hats, safety vests, protective eye wear and ear plugs while working.

• If you allow someone to watch you work, make sure they wear protective gear too.

• Wear chemical safety glasses when using hazardous solvents and cleaning products.

• Wear safety glasses with side shields when using power tools.

• Designate your work area as a “kid free zone” to keep young children out of harm’s way; keep tools and equipment out of their reach.

• Do not wear any loose or dangling clothing or jewelry that could become caught in moving parts.

• Keep your work area clean and free from clutter.

• Keep power equipment in good condition. Repair or replace damaged tools.

• Read and follow manufacturer’s instructions and warnings on tools, power equipment and building materials.

• Use heavy duty extension cords for tools such as trimmers and edgers listed by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for outdoor use.

• Unplug the power cord before you do any trouble-shooting on a tool that is jammed or won't start, and never walk away from a plugged-in-power tool -- even for a few minutes.

• Follow basic ladder safety rules whenever climbing.

• If you're working alone make sure someone knows that you are doing home maintenance projects and check in with them so that they know you are safe.

• Don't hesitate to call 9-1-1 if something happens; they have direct contact with local utility services and can send help out quickly.

To set up a media interview with a REMSA-Care Flight representative, please call Alexia Bratiotis at 775.750.7890.

# # #

About REMSA: REMSA is a private, locally governed, non-profit emergency medical services provider serving northern Nevada since 1986. REMSA also comprises Care Flight, a regional, non-profit, air and ground critical care transport service, a Nevada-licensed, post-secondary educational institution, a state-of-the-art, fully accredited 9-1-1 dispatch communications center, a Tactical Emergency Medical Support team and community and special events EMS teams. REMSA provides quality patient care with no taxpayer support or other subsidies. For more information, visit remsahealth.com.

About Care Flight: Care Flight is a non-profit, non-subsidized, self-supporting organization and is a service of REMSA (Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority). Care Flight is a pioneer in the helicopter air ambulance business. What began as a shared program between area hospitals to provide reliable, critical care services across rural Nevada has grown into a comprehensive, 24/7 transport services with skilled pilots, experienced medical professionals and state-of-the-art technology. From a single helicopter in the 1980s to a fleet of four AStar 350 B3 helicopters, Care Fight aviation and medical professionals now respond to more than 1,500 transport calls per year. Care Flight has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Air Medical Services (CAMTS) since 2002 and is an active member of the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS).