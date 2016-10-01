Red Report: October 2016

E

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 517 N. 28th St., 89101

BUYER Green Tree Apartment, LLC

SELLER Las Vegas Apartments, LLC

DETAILS 72 units; $54,166 per unit

APN 139-36-110-028

SELLER’S REP Devin Lee, CCIM and Robin Willet of NAI Vegas | The Sauter Multifamily Group

H

Project, Other

ADDRESS 655 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., 89015

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Core Construction

DETAILS A 46,000 square-foot campus expansion has been completed for Lake Mead Christian Academy in Henderson. The new campus was designed to serve increased demand at the school and includes a new football field and track, 17 classrooms and a 7,200 square-foot worship and arts center. Lake Mead Christian Academy received the land as a donation from Landwell Company and the new campus is now open for the 2016 fall session.

Project, Industrial

ADDRESS 1775 Executive Airport Dr., 89052

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Panattoni Development Company

DETAILS Panattoni and Hillwood Investment Properties have broken ground on a 482,000 square-foot speculative warehouse distribution facility as Phase II of the 150-acre South 15 Airport Park project. The Class A distribution building will include high image design, cross-dock configuration, 36’ clear height, dock and grade level loading positions and car and trailer parking. The project’s estimated cost is $37 million and is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of this year.

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 5 Sunset Wy., 89014

BUYER 5 Sunset Way Holdings, LLC

SELLER YCM, Inc.

DETAILS 13,282 SF; $1,350,000

APN 161-32-810-005

REP (BOTH) Travis Noack and Kimberly Summers of Gatski Commercial

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 121 Corporate Park, 89074

BUYER CP 121, LLC

SELLER Elevon Corporate Park, LLC

DETAILS 12,320 SF; $1,663,200

APN 178-15-611-046

BUYER’S REP Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International

SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR of Colliers International

Sale, Land

ADDRESS 931 & 939 Empire Mesa Wy., 89011

BUYER Empire Mesa Development, LLC

SELLER Blue HUD, LLC

DETAILS 33,106 SF; $281,401

APN 178-02-111-045 & 178-02-111-040

BUYER’S REP Chris Zunis of Colliers International

SELLER’S REP David Grant of Colliers International

N

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 3053 W. Craig Rd., 89032

BUYER Building 3053, LLC

SELLER Halferty Development Company

DETAILS 8,000 SF; $2,190,000

APN 139-05-317-004

BUYER’S REP Michael Hawkes of First Federal Realty DeSimone, LLC

SELLER’S REP Jeff Berg and Mica Berg of The Berg Team | Sperry Van Ness

S

Lease, Office

ADDRESS 3740 S. Eastern Ave., 89169

TENANT HealthMedica, Inc. and San Francisco Medical Institute, Inc.

LANDLORD Somerset at Sahara, LLC

DETAILS 7,100 SF; $1,202,641 for 126 months

LANDLORD’S REP Ben Millis, SIOR and Chris Beets of Newmark Grub Knight Frank

TENANT’S REP Bob Acuff of Colliers International

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 6087 S. Pecos Rd., 89120

BUYER AJL Properties, LLC

SELLER Fisher Family Trust

DETAILS 7,505 SF; $2 million

APN 162-36-601-053

BUYER’S REP Tina D. Taylor of Marcus & Millichap

SELLER’S REP Chris Cunning of Marcus & Millichap

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 7- Building Portfolio, 89119

BUYER BKM Capital Partners

SELLER Guardian Financial

DETAILS 177,597 SF; $15,650,000

APN 177-02-610-002, 177-02-610-003, 177-02-612-008, 177-02-612-009

SELLER’S REP CBRE Las Vegas

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 3210 E. Tropicana Ave., 89121

BUYER Rakayla Capital, LLC

SELLER Tropicana-Mojave, LLC

DETAILS 13,138 SF; $2.4 million

APN 162-24-802-001

BUYER’S REP Adam Malan of Logic Commercial Real Estate

SELLER’S REP Charlie Mack, CCIM of Mack Realty

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 1400 E. Reno Ave., 89119

BUYER Westland Sage Point, LLC

SELLER DT Las Vegas IV LP

DETAILS 128 units; $54,688 per unit

APN 162-26-101-014, 162-26-101-019 - 162-26-101-021

REP (BOTH) Cameron Glinton of Marcus & Millichap

SW

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 2407 W. Charleston Blvd., 89102

BUYER Lifefirst Pharmacy, LLC

SELLER Charleston Property, LLC

DETAILS 4,320 SF; $1,175,000

APN 162-05-511-012

SELLER’S REP Dustin Alvino of Marcus & Millichap

Sale, Land

ADDRESS 7000 W. Post Rd., 89118

BUYER Hengbang Expo, LLC

SELLER Post Road Land 8, LLC

DETAILS 23,522 SF; $155,000

APN 163-34-713-006

BUYER’S REP Caroline Lee of PMI Realty

SELLER’S REP Cathy Jones, CCIM, SIOR and Paul Miachika of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Sale, Land

ADDRESS 2333 S. Decatur Blvd., 89102

BUYER 318 Sahara Venture, LLC

SELLER JRJ Properties

DETAILS 4 acres; $6,850,000

APN 163-01-803-013

SELLER’S REP Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International

WC

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 333 W. Moana Ln., 89509

BUYER Placer Wolf, LLC

SELLER Fair Co Properties, Ltd.

DETAILS 6,095 SF; $642,500

APN 019-352-06

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 3605 Grant Dr., 89509

BUYER JL & BC Properties, LLC

SELLER Mallard Company

DETAILS 7,194 SF; $1.4 million

APN 024-122-08

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 855 Maestro Dr., 89511

BUYER Rand Capital Investments, LLC

SELLER Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley

DETAILS 6,151 SF; $800,000

APN 164-430-07

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 7300 S. Virginia St., 89511

BUYER Greer 7300 S Virginia, LLC

SELLER 7300 S Virginia Street, LLC

DETAILS 11,040 SF; $3,149,929

APN 025-330-39

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 6365 S. McCarran Blvd., 89509

BUYER Levine Investments LP

SELLER Louis & Audrey Demartini Family Trust

DETAILS 5,489 SF; $2 million

APN 024-053-16

Sale, Other

ADDRESS 4871 Summit Ridge Dr., 89523

BUYER Dan Adam Properties, LLC

SELLER Outrider, LLC

DETAILS 5,000 SF; $1.9 million

APN 400-024-05

