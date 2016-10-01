Red Report: October 2016

E
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 517 N. 28th St., 89101
BUYER Green Tree Apartment, LLC
SELLER Las Vegas Apartments, LLC
DETAILS 72 units; $54,166 per unit
APN 139-36-110-028
SELLER’S REP Devin Lee, CCIM and Robin Willet of NAI Vegas | The Sauter Multifamily Group
H
Project, Other
ADDRESS 655 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., 89015
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Core Construction
DETAILS A 46,000 square-foot campus expansion has been completed for Lake Mead Christian Academy in Henderson. The new campus was designed to serve increased demand at the school and includes a new football field and track, 17 classrooms and a 7,200 square-foot worship and arts center. Lake Mead Christian Academy received the land as a donation from Landwell Company and the new campus is now open for the 2016 fall session.
Project, Industrial
ADDRESS 1775 Executive Airport Dr., 89052
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Panattoni Development Company
DETAILS Panattoni and Hillwood Investment Properties have broken ground on a 482,000 square-foot speculative warehouse distribution facility as Phase II of the 150-acre South 15 Airport Park project. The Class A distribution building will include high image design, cross-dock configuration, 36’ clear height, dock and grade level loading positions and car and trailer parking. The project’s estimated cost is $37 million and is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of this year.
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 5 Sunset Wy., 89014
BUYER 5 Sunset Way Holdings, LLC
SELLER YCM, Inc.
DETAILS 13,282 SF; $1,350,000
APN 161-32-810-005
REP (BOTH) Travis Noack and Kimberly Summers of Gatski Commercial
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 121 Corporate Park, 89074
BUYER CP 121, LLC
SELLER Elevon Corporate Park, LLC
DETAILS 12,320 SF; $1,663,200
APN 178-15-611-046
BUYER’S REP Greg Pancirov, SIOR of Colliers International
SELLER’S REP Mike DeLew, SIOR of Colliers International
Sale, Land
ADDRESS 931 & 939 Empire Mesa Wy., 89011
BUYER Empire Mesa Development, LLC
SELLER Blue HUD, LLC
DETAILS 33,106 SF; $281,401
APN 178-02-111-045 & 178-02-111-040
BUYER’S REP Chris Zunis of Colliers International
SELLER’S REP David Grant of Colliers International
N
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 3053 W. Craig Rd., 89032
BUYER Building 3053, LLC
SELLER Halferty Development Company
DETAILS 8,000 SF; $2,190,000
APN 139-05-317-004
BUYER’S REP Michael Hawkes of First Federal Realty DeSimone, LLC
SELLER’S REP Jeff Berg and Mica Berg of The Berg Team | Sperry Van Ness
S
Lease, Office
ADDRESS 3740 S. Eastern Ave., 89169
TENANT HealthMedica, Inc. and San Francisco Medical Institute, Inc.
LANDLORD Somerset at Sahara, LLC
DETAILS 7,100 SF; $1,202,641 for 126 months
LANDLORD’S REP Ben Millis, SIOR and Chris Beets of Newmark Grub Knight Frank
TENANT’S REP Bob Acuff of Colliers International
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 6087 S. Pecos Rd., 89120
BUYER AJL Properties, LLC
SELLER Fisher Family Trust
DETAILS 7,505 SF; $2 million
APN 162-36-601-053
BUYER’S REP Tina D. Taylor of Marcus & Millichap
SELLER’S REP Chris Cunning of Marcus & Millichap
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 7- Building Portfolio, 89119
BUYER BKM Capital Partners
SELLER Guardian Financial
DETAILS 177,597 SF; $15,650,000
APN 177-02-610-002, 177-02-610-003, 177-02-612-008, 177-02-612-009
SELLER’S REP CBRE Las Vegas
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 3210 E. Tropicana Ave., 89121
BUYER Rakayla Capital, LLC
SELLER Tropicana-Mojave, LLC
DETAILS 13,138 SF; $2.4 million
APN 162-24-802-001
BUYER’S REP Adam Malan of Logic Commercial Real Estate
SELLER’S REP Charlie Mack, CCIM of Mack Realty
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 1400 E. Reno Ave., 89119
BUYER Westland Sage Point, LLC
SELLER DT Las Vegas IV LP
DETAILS 128 units; $54,688 per unit
APN 162-26-101-014, 162-26-101-019 - 162-26-101-021
REP (BOTH) Cameron Glinton of Marcus & Millichap
SW
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 2407 W. Charleston Blvd., 89102
BUYER Lifefirst Pharmacy, LLC
SELLER Charleston Property, LLC
DETAILS 4,320 SF; $1,175,000
APN 162-05-511-012
SELLER’S REP Dustin Alvino of Marcus & Millichap
Sale, Land
ADDRESS 7000 W. Post Rd., 89118
BUYER Hengbang Expo, LLC
SELLER Post Road Land 8, LLC
DETAILS 23,522 SF; $155,000
APN 163-34-713-006
BUYER’S REP Caroline Lee of PMI Realty
SELLER’S REP Cathy Jones, CCIM, SIOR and Paul Miachika of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Sale, Land
ADDRESS 2333 S. Decatur Blvd., 89102
BUYER 318 Sahara Venture, LLC
SELLER JRJ Properties
DETAILS 4 acres; $6,850,000
APN 163-01-803-013
SELLER’S REP Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International
WC
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 333 W. Moana Ln., 89509
BUYER Placer Wolf, LLC
SELLER Fair Co Properties, Ltd.
DETAILS 6,095 SF; $642,500
APN 019-352-06
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 3605 Grant Dr., 89509
BUYER JL & BC Properties, LLC
SELLER Mallard Company
DETAILS 7,194 SF; $1.4 million
APN 024-122-08
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 855 Maestro Dr., 89511
BUYER Rand Capital Investments, LLC
SELLER Dennis Banks and Art Hinckley
DETAILS 6,151 SF; $800,000
APN 164-430-07
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 7300 S. Virginia St., 89511
BUYER Greer 7300 S Virginia, LLC
SELLER 7300 S Virginia Street, LLC
DETAILS 11,040 SF; $3,149,929
APN 025-330-39
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 6365 S. McCarran Blvd., 89509
BUYER Levine Investments LP
SELLER Louis & Audrey Demartini Family Trust
DETAILS 5,489 SF; $2 million
APN 024-053-16
Sale, Other
ADDRESS 4871 Summit Ridge Dr., 89523
BUYER Dan Adam Properties, LLC
SELLER Outrider, LLC
DETAILS 5,000 SF; $1.9 million
APN 400-024-05