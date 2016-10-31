LAS VEGAS – Park Place Infiniti this month completed a multimillion-dollar renovation of its six-acre property at 5555 West Sahara Ave.

This renovation created a new main entrance and refurbished façade for its pre-owned vehicles sales center to match the adjacent, recently expanded showroom for new Infiniti models. Construction by Boyd Martin Construction LLC included a 6,000-square-foot display area near the doors to the new entrance. To accommodate greater accessibility for clients, the project also included 18,000 square feet of improved parking.

“Park Place represents luxury brands, and we’re committed to providing our clients an exceptional purchase and ownership experience,” Park Place Infiniti General Manager Rob Schweizer said. “From the moment a client enters the property, we want them to experience a level of luxury and service indicative of the Park Place and Infiniti brands.”

This latest renovation comes on the heels of the dealership’s 2014 multimillion-dollar expansion that included a state-of-the-art showroom, luxurious client lounge, a spacious new drive-in service canopy and an expanded garage.

“With an improving economy and steady growth in local car sales, our continued investment in Las Vegas is key to our long-term success,” Schweizer said, noting state taxation revenue reports show motor vehicle and parts sales have been growing steadily for the past couple of years.

About Park Place Dealerships

Founded in 1987 by Ken Schnitzer, Park Place Dealerships represents luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren, Maserati, Lotus and smart. In June 2012, Park Place purchased the Infiniti dealership in Las Vegas. For more information, visit, www.parkplaceinfiniti.com.

