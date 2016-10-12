Noble Studios Welcomes Three Travel/Tourism Clients

Noble Studios is proud to announce it has signed three new travel/tourism brands to add to its list of clients. The digital marketing agency welcomes The Islands of Tahiti, RSCVA and Fargo-Moorhead as new clients in 2016.

The Islands of Tahiti, the country’s official destination marketing organization, will be looking to Noble in the coming year to help it extend its newly updated brand into a responsive and inspirational digital experience that not only supports the board’s mission but also shines a light on the islands’ unique culture.

Keeping things local, Noble Studios has been chosen by the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) to create a new website for the bureau that will provide a more vivid representation of the dynamic region that is Reno/Tahoe.

“Digital marketing is quickly becoming the cornerstone of the travel and tourism industry,” said Noble’s CMO and partner Michael Thomas. “All of our DMO clients have a keen understanding of how competitive the market is and will continue to become. That is why they turn to us to highlight what makes their destination unique and exciting, while aligning them with the best approaches toward reaching their targeted audiences.”

And sporting the slogan “North of Normal,” Visit Fargo-Morehead in North Dakota has signed on to have Noble leverage its brand and translate it digitally through a redesigned website.