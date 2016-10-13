Noble Studios Welcomes Project Manager Julianne Fritcher

As part of the Project Management team, Julianne Fritcher will be responsible for overseeing some of Noble’s more complex projects. Fritcher excels at coordinating all the moving pieces of a project, ultimately setting both her clients and teammates up for success along the way.

Prior to working at Noble, Fritcher dabbled in finance before starting her own iPhone software development company, where she did everything from coding to marketing. She credits the experience as being one of her biggest professional accomplishments.

Fritcher grew up in Alaska. She attended the University of Nevada, Reno on a swimming scholarship where she received her Bachelor’s degree in both Finance and International Business.