NGKF Senior Managing Director Larry Singer is a scheduled contributor to the Nevada Business Commercial Real Estate Round table on Wednesday, October 5th 2016, at 12:00 pm.

A 38-year veteran of commercial real estate, Mr. Singer leads one of the area’s most successful tenant representation teams and has maintained ongoing relationships with various national and local clients including Cirque Du Soleil, Westcare Foundation, Southern Nevada Health District, Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and Clark County.

Mr. Singer will share his insights and analyses based on his involvement with some of southern Nevada’s most prominent transactions – like the sale of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce building to Wynn Resorts or the $21 million build-to-suit transaction on behalf of the Nevada Department of Corrections, as well as offer a brief update and overview of office market trends.