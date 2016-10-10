Las Vegas – As part of Nevada State Bank’s commitment to provide financial education to people throughout the state, the bank is continuing its ongoing relationship with The Shade Tree to provide financial training for the women it serves.

This fall, Nevada State Bank’s volunteers will work with the women from The Shade Tree on classes covering topics such as budgeting, career options and renting an apartment. Rebecca Reyes, program director for The Shade Tree shelter in Las Vegas, said many of the women they serve have a limited understanding of how to properly manage their money, and some have never held a job.

“The financial literacy classes taught by employees of Nevada State Bank give these women incredible tools as they navigate their search for employment, housing and other financial challenges they might be facing for the first time,” Reyes said.

“Nevada State Bank has mentored clients at The Shade Tree since 2010, and we share a commitment to help these women get back on their feet,” noted Drew Zidzik, senior vice president and community relations manager for Nevada State Bank. “Our volunteers look forward to teaching these classes and offering this important financial training.”

To find out how your organization can access programs from Nevada State Bank, call (702) 706-9032.

