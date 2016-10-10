Nevada State Bank Promotes Maria Montelongo to Branch Manager

LAS VEGAS – Nevada State Bank has promoted Maria Montelongo to branch manager of its Craig and Jones branch located at 5840 W. Craig Road, Suite 140. She will oversee branch staff, client services, and banking operations.

Montelongo brings more than 15 years of retail banking experience to her new role. She joined Nevada State Bank in 2009 as a professional banker. Through a series of promotions, she has held the positions of new accounts banker, financial services supervisor, and branch customer service manager. Montelongo has completed the American Institute of Banking Supervisor Certificate program and is a recent graduate of the Nevada State Bank Management Trainee program.

“Maria is a great addition to our Southern Nevada retail leadership team,” said Craig Kirkland, executive vice president and director of retail banking for Nevada State Bank. “She is a top-performing colleague who has been able to grow with the bank. Her skills and experience have enabled her to excel in building relationships while driving results for the company and its clients.”

Passionate about volunteering, Montelongo has donated her time in support of Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest, Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, and the American Heart Association.

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.