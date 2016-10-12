Nevada State Bank Names Devan Wyson, CFP® Wealth Advisor

LAS VEGAS – Nevada State Bank welcomes the addition of wealth advisor Devan Wyson to our wealth and fiduciary services team. As a wealth advisor, under the Nevada Wealth Advisors brand, Wyson will provide clients with financial planning, insurance needs and investment portfolio management.

“Nevada Wealth Advisors is a key element of our holistic financial advisory role with our clients,” said Dallas Haun, chief executive officer for Nevada State Bank. “Devan’s focus will be to assist our clients with financial needs beyond the transactional branch service. He can provide professional advice for, and access to, a variety of wealth management and fiduciary services.”

Wyson is a Certified Financial Planner™ and brings several years of experience as a financial services and insurance specialist to his role. He holds various securities licenses, having previously served as director of financial planning for Wyson Financial. Wyson earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Regis University and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in financial planning from The American College.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance and annuity products offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates. The investment products sold through LPL Financial are not insured ZB, N.A. deposits and are not FDIC insured. These products are not obligations of ZB, N.A. and are not endorsed, recommended or guaranteed by ZB, N.A. or any government agency. The value of the investment may fluctuate, the return on the investment is not guaranteed, and loss of principal is possible. ZB, N.A. and its Nevada State Bank and Nevada Wealth Advisors divisions are not registered broker/dealers and are not affiliated with LPL Financial.

