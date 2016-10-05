Hayward, CA — Dermody Properties, a national industrial real estate owner-operator headquartered in Reno, Nev., recently acquired the nearly 130,000-square-foot 31033-31055 Huntwood Avenue facility in Hayward from a private investor. Renamed LogistiCenter(SM) at Huntwood, Dermody Properties will renovate the property this year, making it available for lease in mid-2017.

“We are excited to acquire a building of this size on Huntwood Avenue,” said George Condon, Dermody Properties’ west region partner. “The East Bay is an important market to Dermody Properties and key to expanding our national footprint. We are pleased to introduce our best-in-class product and services to the Bay Area’s thriving industrial community.”

“This was an extremely timely acquisition for Dermody Properties,” said Steve Kapp, a Newmark Cornish & Carey executive managing director who handled the sale of the property together with Associate Director Curtis Stahle. “Currently, just four properties offer space of comparable size available for lease in the I-880 corridor market from San Leandro to Fremont. The updated LogistiCenter is poised to capture a motivated East Bay industrial community.”

Currently 20 percent occupied by Wohler Technologies, Inc., the entire property will become available for lease in June of 2017. Mr. Kapp and Mr. Stahle were retained by Dermody Properties to market LogistiCenter at Huntwood for lease.

Featuring large floor plates, dock and grade level loading and a showroom, LogistiCenter at Huntwood is well-suited to house advanced manufacturing companies with heavy power requirements, warehouse operations and showroom or wholesale retailers.

Located in the prestigious Crocker South submarket, LogistiCenter at Huntwood is blocks from Interstate 880, the central East Bay transportation artery with easy access to Highway 92/San Mateo Bridge, Highway 84/Dumbarton Bridge, the Port of Oakland, airports, Silicon Valley and Central Valley.

NGKF is a part of BGC Partners, Inc., a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit www.bgcpartners.com.