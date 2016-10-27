Lee Ann Womack headlines with Southern Nevada Doctors to Raise Funds for Nevada’s Largest Non-profit Hospice

(Las Vegas)- Award-winning country music singer and songwriter, Lee Ann Womack, joins the stage with local Southern Nevada medical community talents this fall to raise funds for the non-profit Nathan Adelson Hospice. Womack will perform her popular hits during the “Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert” event, being held on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Actor/Comedian Brad Garrett will emcee the event. This year the concert will have a special focus on veterans. Susan Sullivan will receive the annual Brad Garrett Humanitarian Award. Ms. Sullivan will be recognized for her service as a volunteer with Nathan Adelson Hospice and her strong advocacy for many veteran and active military organizations. Those include: Nellis Support Team - EXCOM, Honorary Commander 432 Wing Creech AFB, Nevada Military Support Alliance. Thunderbird Chapter - AFA. Air Force Association Board, Veterans Community Engagement Board and Nellis Support Team. She is also a long time Nathan Adelson Hospice volunteer.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Ticket Prices vary from $39 to $175. To purchase tickets, call The Smith Center Box Office at 702-749-2000 or visit the website at www.thesmithcenter.com. More information can also be accessed by calling Stephanie Forbes at Nathan Adelson Hospice is 702.938.3910.

“Having Lee Ann Womack join us this year is phenomenal. We are proud to have a special tribute to veteran’s. As a member of the national We Honor Veteran’s Program we are honored to provide specialized hospice care to those that have served our country.” said Carole Fisher, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice.”

In addition to Lee Ann Womack, other performers include: Loren Little, M.D. and the Little Jazz Band; Dr. Alan Arnold; Dr. Robert Lieberman; Dr. Morton Hyson; Alter’d Ego, featuring Dr. Edwin Kingsley, June Sigman, M.D., and Ira Spector; and David Miller, M.D. Musical numbers will range from soul to rock ‘n’ roll to pop rock.

Proceeds from the concert support The Bonnie Schreck Memorial Complementary Therapies program at Nathan Adelson Hospice. The program improves the quality of life for the hospice’s patients and loved ones and eases emotional and physical discomfort. Patients and their loved ones may request various therapies such as Pet Therapy, Reiki Energy Work, Message Therapy, Art Therapy, Reflexology, and Aromatherapy.

About Nathan Adelson Hospice

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in providing hospice care and palliative medicine for 37 years, is the largest non-profit hospice in Southern Nevada, caring for an average of 300 patients daily. In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones with comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community. In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened an in-patient hospice in Las Vegas, and today the hospice is recognized as a national model for superior hospice care.

The mission of the hospice is to be the Hospice of Choice, the Employer of Preference and a Training Center of Excellence. Its vision is simple: no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain. The hospice also is home to The Center for Compassionate Care, a non-profit counseling agency providing individual, group and family counseling services to address grief, loss and issues related to surviving life-threatening illnesses. For more information, visit www.nah.org.

About Lee Ann Womack

When progressive traditionalist Lee Ann Womack dug into her roots, she found herself connecting harder than ever. The Way I’m Livin’, her first album in 7 years, earned two rounds of Grammy nominations – 2015 Country Album of the Year, 2016 Best Solo Country Vocal Performance and Country Song for “Chances Are” – as well as nods for the Americana Music Association Album and Artist of the Year.

The East Texan has sung for Presidents, the Concert for the Nobel Prize and Maya Angelou’s Celebration of Joy Rising. More importantly, the Grammy-winner has built a career seeking songs that slice life wide open to let the pain, the emptiness, the rage and the desire pour out.

A Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year, she’s also won the prestigious Album of the Year for There’s More Where That Came From, plus a pair of Single of the Years for “I May Hate Myself in the Morning” and “I Hope You Dance.” I Hope You Dance sold over 6 million albums; the title track topped multiple charts in multiple formats around the globe.

The Wall Street Journal hailed Womack’s return, offering, “She sounds like she’s making up for lost time,” while The New York Times proclaimed, “When Ms. Womack is allowed to luxuriate in her anguish, she’s transfixing” and USA Today gave her a rare”.