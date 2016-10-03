NAIOP Southern Nevada’s Bus Tour Returns for 2016

Las Vegas – NAIOP Southern Nevada, the commercial real estate development association, announced its annual bus tour for those interested in local developments and the commercial real estate industry. This year’s theme - “A Whole New Ballgame” - will focus on the upswing in the market and the valley’s successes.

The bus tour is a fun-filled, hosted journey through the area’s current major development projects. The bus tour highlights growth within the industry and NAIOP itself. More than 300 people are expected to participate in the tour.

The day will start at 11 a.m. with registration, buffet lunch and exhibits at the Rio Hotel on Oct 6. Buses departing from 1-4 p.m. with reception and exhibits until 6 p.m. Members can reserve their seat for $95 and non-members for $125 until Oct. 3 or pay at the door. This price includes a buffet lunch, drink ticket and prizes.

For more information about the NAIOP 2016 Bus Tour or NAIOP Southern Nevada, please call (702) 798-7194.

About Naiop Southern Nevada

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 400 members serving the local Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.