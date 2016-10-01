Movers & Shakers: Michael W. Buis

CEO

Pacific States Communications (30 years in NV)

"Do what is right."

Type of Business: Telecommunication Sales and Service | Hails from: Plainfield, Indiana | 26 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Reno

How did you first get into your profession?

After graduating from Purdue with my Masters in Engineering, I went west to Las Vegas. I practiced engineering for about a year and a half. I hated writing reports I knew no one would read. I made a career change and went into sales, where I could really help clients with custom solutions.

What is your pet peeve?

I believe very much in accountability and taking ownership in your role- both good and bad. I would say my pet peeve would be when people immediately direct blame to someone else rather than acknowledge their part.

What do you want your legacy to be?

I was a servant to God, my family, employees, clients and community.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

I wanted to be a residential developer or contractor. I liked construction and the accomplishment that comes with providing a total residential environment and home for a family.

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

First, I would make sure you have the desire to do everything you can for your clients. What we do is vital to business owners and we need to do whatever it takes to live up to expectations.

What is a little known fact about yourself?

I love to snowboard. People look at me surprised when I mention it. I guess they assume I would be skiing.

If you could have coined a single phrase of wisdom, what would it be?

“Pause, breath, respond, don’t react.”

What is your motto?

Do what is right. Find a win-win solution no matter the cost.

What is your favorite thing about living in Nevada?

I love the seasons and all of the things to do. Snowboarding, snowshoeing, road cycling, hiking, etc. I also love the events we have here. I have been proud to be a part of the Reno Rodeo and the Great Reno Balloon Race for many years. It has been wonderful to see and be a part of the evolution of our region’s family friendly events.