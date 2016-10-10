A special blessing by the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe and a free Family Field Day event marked the recent grand opening of a new park in the fast-selling Mountain’s Edge Master Planned Community. Members of the Tribe joined dignitaries, community residents and the Focus Property Group development team to welcome Paiute Park.

Benny Tso, chairman of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Council, gave the blessing for the park, named in recognition of the history of the people who originally inhabited the Las Vegas Valley. His 18-year-old son, also named Benny Tso, performed the traditional grass dance historically done when a tribe moves to new land. Dressed in a traditional, colorful and ornate Paiute outfit with fringe representing grass, the younger Tso replicated the movement of grass swaying in the breeze.

The Old Spanish Trail, used by trappers and traders to cross Paiute land, passed by the Mountain’s Edge community.

Additional participants were Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager; Nevada State Senator Becky Harris; John Ritter, chief executive officer of Focus Property Group; Mark Leon, president of Mountain’s Edge Master Association Board of Directors; and Gary McClain, community manager of the Mountain’s Edge Master Association. Representatives for Senator Harry Reid and Congressman Joe Heck, also joined the festivities, and recognized the best-selling master plan and Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.

“The opening of Paiute Park is a testimony to the patience, perseverance and cooperation between Focus Property, Mountain’s Edge Master Association and Clark County working together in the best interest of Mountain’s Edge residents,” said Commissioner Brager.

Dignitaries and guests concluded the ceremony by unveiling a plaque that will be placed at the park entrance to commemorate the Southern Paiutes.

Nearly 900 residents and guests then enjoyed music and the free Family Field Day activities, including slides, carnival games, face painting, obstacle course activities and treats from several food trucks.

Attendees also enjoyed the new neighborhood park’s amenities, featuring a multi-use field, sand volleyball, a tot lot and basketball courts.

Paiute Park is located at 9347 Cimarron Road, south of Blue Diamond Road. For information, call 702-898-5777 or visit www.mountainsedge.com.

Mountain's Edge celebrates the rich history and natural beauty of the southwest Las Vegas area and has been ranked among the country's best-selling master planned communities. It is recognized for close proximity to the Red Rock National Conservation Area; major employment and Las Vegas Strip entertainment offerings; floor plans and single and multi-family subdivisions from top builders; parks, trails and open spaces; and public facilities and schools. Paseos wind through the community, connecting residents and their neighborhoods to the various recreation areas. These include the new neighborhood Paiute Park, 20-acre Nathaniel Jones Park, first phase of Mountain's Edge Regional Park, and 80-acre Exploration Park with a Western Theme Village, water play area, picnic areas, amphitheater, playgrounds and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak

Mountain’s Edge is located at 9725 S. Buffalo Drive (corner of Buffalo Dr. and Blue Diamond Rd.). For information, call 702-898-5777 or visit www.mountainsedge.com.

