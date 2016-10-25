Moana Nursery Rocks Pink for Cancer Research

Reno – Moana Nursery presented a check for more than $8,000 to the American Cancer Society to help support breast cancer research. Earlier this month, Moana Nursery decked out all three of its stores with pink – down to the shirts donned by all Moana Nursery teammates, both in the stores and in Landscape Services, all part of the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. Moana Nursery’s campaign was led by its president and long-standing community leader, Bruce Gescheider. As a thank you to everyone who helped support the campaign, the stores distributed hundreds of “Proud, Pink & Planted” shirts.

“Everyone knows a friend or family member that is part of this fight,” Gescheider said. “We are happy and very proud to help. And our roots in philanthropy run deep – in fact, our entire team asked to wear pink, working together for this important goal.”

“Every ounce of energy the Moana Nursery team put into this is so appreciated,” June Hunter, American Cancer Society health systems manager, said. “This check presentation represents an incredible commitment from not only Bruce, but his entire team.”

In Nevada alone, more than 2,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Donations such as Moana Nursery’s help raise awareness, and also help the Society facilitate research, education, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

