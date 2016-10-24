The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance announced that Anthony J. Ruiz has been promoted to the position of senior director of Communications and Public Affairs. Previously, Ruiz served as manager of Communications and director of Marketing and Community Partnerships for the organization.

In his new role, Ruiz will oversee all marketing and public relations efforts for the LVGEA as well as advance the organization’s legislative priorities.

“Over the last year, Anthony has done an excellent job handling LVGEA’s marketing and communications efforts,” said Jonas Peterson, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. “He is ideal for this new role as we continue expanding and promoting economic development in Southern Nevada.”

A native of Southern Nevada, Ruiz graduated from Desert Pines High School before earning a duel degree in Political Science and Rhetoric and Media Studies from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. After graduation, Ruiz worked for the Erickson Group as a business analyst and marketing specialist. He developed new brands and developed various digital marketing strategies while in this role. He has worked for LVGEA since October 2015.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance is a 501(c)6 membership organization dedicated to growing the economy in Southern Nevada through connectivity, community development, and strong business recruitment, retention and outreach. LVGEA’s vision is to help Southern Nevada residents thrive in a global economy by fostering a more prosperous, diverse and connected regional economy. For more information, call 702.791.0000 or visit www.www.lvgea.org.