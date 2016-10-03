Lisa Escobar Design President Lisa Escobar is giving back to the community by participating in the new Las Vegas Showcase House, which will benefit the local nonprofit Core Academy.

The Las Vegas Showcase House, a 5,300-square-foot concrete-block home at 2120 W. Oakey Blvd. in the city’s historic Scotch 80s neighborhood, will open to the public in January 2018 for a three-month exhibition. It will show off innovative interior designs, architecture and landscaping.

The home, on a 1.28-acre parcel, was permitted in 1959 and completed in 1961.

Through sponsorships, donations and attendance fees, the redesigned house will raise money for Core Academy, powered by The Rogers Foundation, an in-school and after-school program. Sixth-graders enter the program and stay in it through high school and beyond.

The Rogers Foundation, a nonprofit group founded in 2013 by James E. and Beverly Rogers, awards scholarships to Southern Nevada students and awards grants to educational institutions, artists and organizations that support the arts in Southern Nevada.

The Scotch 80s, an area bordered by Oakey, Rancho, Charleston and Martin Luther King boulevards, is adjacent to downtown Las Vegas and dates back to the early 1950s. It’s considered the center of old Las Vegas.

Lisa Escobar Design was chosen through a competitive selection process and is one of 19 companies involved. Each designer has been paired with a room. Escobar and her team will be designing the master bedroom and bathroom .

Designers will reshape rooms and landscaping for the home, which will include a café and gift shop. Because the exhibition runs during the 2018 Winter Market at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas, tens of thousands of attendees are expected to see the home.

“We will be shaping the future of our city with a fresh perspective to home design,” Escobar said. “We will create spaces that match the character and lifestyles of the neighborhood’s residents, who have vibrant personalities and brim with joie de vivre."

Las Vegas Showcase House founder and President Cray Bauxmont-Flynn said the Showcase House has attracted high interest. Designers, like Escobar, will give the home a signature esthetic.

“Lisa Escobar epitomizes the degree and caliber of the exceptional talent participating for the first Las Vegas Showcase House,” he said. “Her unique insight and creative ability to transform any space into a masterful piece of timeless art is going to make Las Vegas Showcase House one of the top design happenings in the country.”

For more information or to follow the journey of the first Las Vegas Showcase House, visit www.lvshowcase.org, facebook.com/lvshowcasehouse or @lvshowcasehouse on Instagram.