Leadership Henderson names Patel facilitator for Class of 2017

Henderson – Leadership Henderson has named Leena Patel as facilitator for its Class of 2017. Patel brings more than 20 years of experience training and mentoring entrepreneurial leaders to her position.

In her position, Patel will design, plan and implement all coursework for the Class of 2017 Leadership Henderson program.

Patel has been a longtime business/professional trainer to Celine Dion, Cirque du Soleil and Steve Wynn Productions. She is also an advisor to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and an executive board member of Uniting for Peace. She has led trainings and mentored leaders all around the world, including the United States, England, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Scotland, India, Kenya, Thailand and South Africa. Additionally, she has shared the stage with luminaries such as Celine Dion, Annie Lennox, Tony Buzan, Dominic O'Brien, Baria Alamuddin and Michael Crawford.

Designed as a program of exploration and examination, Leadership Henderson began in 2001, with professional facilitation beginning in 2007.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific, or educational. The Foundation is responsible for the creation and success of both the Henderson Business Resource Center (a business incubator) and the Leadership Henderson program.

For more information about the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation, visit hendersonchamber.com.