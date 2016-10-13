Noble Studios will be attending this year’s Share16 in San Francisco Oct. 24-26. An event developed by our partners at BrightEdge, Share aims to bring together the world’s top search, content and digital brand marketers and industry thought-leaders all in one place. There, they’ll discuss new ideas and encourage networking and collaborative opportunities. Among this year’s notable speakers will be Noble’s CMO Michael Thomas and Director of Digital Strategy Chad Hallert.

Join Michael, along with EXCLUSIVE’s VP of Marketing Science Nik Rajpal and 97th Floor’s COO Wayne Sleight on Oct. 26 as they discuss the art of working with agencies and contractors.

Key session takeaways will include:

• Hear client and agency relationship success stories

• Set up effective project plans, including schedule and responsibilities, to maximize outcomes

• Understand how agencies are delivering value in light of new digital marketing trends

Also on Oct. 26, Chad will be co-presenting on the topic of global and local search alongside Brady Corporation’s Sr. SEO Manager Ujjwal Bhattarai and Forrester Research’s Collin Colburn.

Key session takeaways will include:

• Learn how to build and scale global search marketing campaigns

• Understand the differences in localization techniques

• Maximize SEM performance across multiple regions

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to learn, network and be inspired by the industry’s leading professionals. Join Noble Studios at Share16, and make sure to stop and say hello to us while you’re there.

Space for this year’s event is limited, so don’t wait. Register today!