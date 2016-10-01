Nevada Business Magazine

How Do You Measure Success?

Scott Donaghe shares how he measure success.“If I am happy when I wake up in the morning, I know I had a successful day yesterday. If I continue ending each day happy, I know I chose the right career.”
Scott Donaghe | Senior Associate, Avison Young
Auburn Harrison shares how she measure success.“In the non-profit world, success is measured by the number of lives we are changing. When we know we have helped to improve the graduation rates for the schools we work with in Washoe County, we know those percentage numbers are attached to real people with brighter futures.”
Auburn Harrison | Executive Director, Communities in Schools of Western Nevada
René Cantú Jr. shares how he measure success.“Success is measured one student at a time. Success has a quantitative and qualitative element. Quantitative as in higher graduation rates, and qualitative in that students report powerful stories of change and transformation through JAG.”
René Cantú Jr., Ph.D. Executive Director, JAG Nevada (Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates, Inc.)
Greg Martin shares how he measure success.“I believe success to be the person that in all situations chooses the positive approach, the person who is not daunted by rolling up their sleeves and giving 120 percent, such that at the end of day, they can stand back and admire what they’ve created and be damn proud to put their name on it.”
Greg Martin | President-Elect, Nevada Association of Realtors
Margi A. Grein shares how she measure success.“To me, success is measured best by the impact our actions have on the people we’re assisting – the tangible outcomes that positively affect lives, improve public safety, and expedite resolution for the parties involved.”
Margi A. Grein | Executive Officer, Nevada State Contractors Board
Mike Dickinson shares how he measure success.“Success is best measured by the degree of positive influence you are able to have in the lives of others.  I find this to be true with my spouse, my children, friends and professional relationships.”
Mike Dickinson | Tax Director, Johnson Advisors

