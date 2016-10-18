Join us on Oct. 19 from 12 – 1:30 p.m. MST for a special presentation panel on the business resilience in the face of the new terror threat, attend in person at the Holland & Hart Denver offices or via webinar.

Panelists include: Bill Udell senior partner at Control Risks, Michael Moran principal at Control Risks, Trip Mackintosh attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, with moderator Jason Crow attorney at Holland & Hart LLP.

The panel is described as:

The global business environment comes with many risks and now the threat of transnational terrorism and destabilization of key alliances is once again a key business consideration. With domestic radicalization, employee mental health, and rapid regime change in foreign countries entering into the risk conversation, corporations must shift their risk management and security approaches at home and abroad. Add the challenge of complying with domestic laws designed to keep funds and technologies from terrorists, weapons proliferators, and their supporters, and the task of designing compliant operations across multiple jurisdictions is more difficult than before.

Visit Holland & Hart for more information and register at, https://sites-hollandhart.vuturevx.com/65/1265/landing-pages/blank-rsvp--for-lunch-and-webinar.asp

