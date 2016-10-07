Henderson to Celebrate Economic Development, Small Businesses

Henderson – The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the city of Henderson’s Economic Development/Redevelopment division will host Henderson’s 17th Annual Economic Development and Small Business Awards from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Cocktail hour will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., and dinner and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner program, including two drinks, are $95 and can be purchased online at hendersonchamber.com. Last day to RSVP and purchase tickets is Nov. 7.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will highlight members who are making a difference in the small business community in eight categories: Customer Service; All in the Family; Business on the RISE; Innovation; Outstanding Community Service; Outstanding Nonprofit; Green Business; and the Noble Award, established in name of longtime chamber member Laird Noble Sanders.

“Small business is the foundation of our local business community. It’s important to recognize their efforts,” said Scott Muelrath, president and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

Nevada State Bank is the exclusive sponsor for the small business awards.

Henderson Chamber members nominated their favorite local businesses; finalists in each category were voted on by HCC members the public. Votes were collected electronically through the chamber website, and winners will be announced at the Nov. 10 event.

Categories for the economic development awards, which recognize significant contributions and investments in Henderson in the last 12 months, include the Economic Development Project of the Year, Expansion Project of the Year, and Redevelopment Project of the Year. The Private Sector Person of the Year Award and the O’Callaghan Public Sector Person of the Year, named for former Gov. Mike and Carolyn O’Callaghan, recognize individuals in the community.

“Economic development is so important to a thriving community,” said Barbra Coffee, director of economic development/tourism for the city of Henderson. “This event is a great way to recognize those who are really making a difference in Henderson.”

Economic Development Awards sponsors include: City of Henderson, R&O Construction, Harsch Investment Properties, Wells Fargo Bank, Trosper Communications, Republic Services, NV Energy, Sansone, Galleria at Sunset, Touro University, Emerald Island Casino, Valley Bank of Nevada, Henderson Hospital, Barclaycard, Barrick Gold, Panattoni Development Company, Prologis and Ahern.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce (Twitter: @HCC_Nevada, Facebook: @HendersonChamber) is a nonprofit, professional organization committed to promoting and supporting member businesses.

For more information regarding the event, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit hendersonchamber.com.