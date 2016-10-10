Henderson – The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural 501(c)(3) Expo and Networking Mixer, featuring 30 of the chamber’s nonprofit members, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel inside the One Six Sky Lounge, 5255 Boulder Highway, in Las Vegas. The event will serve as a Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation Community Day event.

The expo and networking mixer is meant to connect nonprofit organizations with business leaders for donations and charity support during the holidays or as part of a company’s community outreach efforts for the upcoming year.

To exhibit at the event, registration is $100. Those nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) designation that wish to exhibit at the expo can purchase a table by visiting hendersonchamber.com/events. Verification of 501(c)(3) documentation will be required. The exhibitor fee includes two complimentary attendee registrations.

Those nonprofit organizations that aren’t able to exhibit during the event can have their marketing materials included for $35 per piece in the 100 bags of marketing material (brochure, flier, booklet, etc.) available to attendees. Those who register to exhibit also can add this item to their registration fee, if desired.

To do this, contact Debi Raffi at draffi@hendersonchamber.com. Marketing materials must be delivered to the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, 590 S. Boulder Highway, no later than Thursday, Oct. 20.

Registration to attend the event is $15 for members, $25 for non-members. An additional $10 will be charged to walk-ins who did not register in advance. The last day to register is Monday, Oct. 24.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific, or educational. The Foundation is responsible for the creation and success of both the Henderson Business Resource Center (a business incubator) and the Leadership Henderson program.

For more information about the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation, visit @HendersonChamber.