HDA Hosts Third Annual ‘Made in Henderson’ Panel Oct. 20

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Henderson Development Association, the economic development arm of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, will host its third annual “Made in Henderson” panel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the James & Beverly Rogers Students Center at Nevada State College, 1125 Nevada State Drive. Focusing on manufacturing, the panel will feature some of the leading local manufacturers, who will field questions on product lines, logistics, workforce and “Why Henderson?”

Moderated by Bart Patterson, president of Nevada State College, the panel will include: Don Ahern, founder/CEO, Ahern Rentals; Johnnie Stoker, CEO and founder, K2 Energy; Sara Coburn, director of human resources, Flowers Baking Company; Bob Lovelady, co-founder, Lovelady Brewing; Greg Dempsey, general manager, Berry Plastics; and George Huang, president/CEO, Battle Arms Development.

“Since our inception more than 70 years ago, the Henderson Chamber has had a close relationship with the manufacturing industries that have helped build our city,” said Scott Muelrath, president and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. “From Basic Management Incorporated (BMI), which helped us win WWII in 1945, until most recently, Ahern Rentals, K2 Energy and Flowers Baking Company, the HCC has continued to work closely with those businesses that produce the products that fuel our local and national economy.”

A mixer will follow the panel from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Check-In begins at 5 p.m. Prior to the Henderson Chamber’s panel discussion, the U.S. Commercial Service, the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce, will present “The World is Open for Your Business,” a global networking learning session, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required. Event is free for one representative of an HDA member’s business. Cost for guests of HDA members as well as Henderson Chamber members who are not HDA members is $25. Cost for non-chamber members is $45. An additional $10 will be added to the cost for walk-ins. Last day to RSVP is Oct. 19. Cancellation is required by RSVP deadline to receive a refund. Register here.

Relevant social media hashtags and handles:

Twitter: @HCC_Nevada

Facebook: @HendersonChamber

Hashtag: #HCCMadeinHenderson

The Henderson Development Association (HDA), the economic development art of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, focuses on growing the primary job base in Henderson by encouraging the attraction, retention, expansion and diversification of the business community. The HDA supports the efforts of the city of Henderson’s Economic Development Department, highlighting workforce development and retention by proactively identifying and servicing business clusters within the community.

The HDA provides regional and local advocacy, relocation packets, one-on-one visitation, the Henderson On-Board program and HDA panel discussions and mixers. Currently, the HDA makes up 20 percent of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce membership.

For more information regarding this event, call the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 702-565-8951 or visit hendersonchamber.com.