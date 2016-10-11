Aloha Animal Hospital and the free Family, Fur & Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Mountain’s Edge want to remind pet owners to keep four-legged furry family members safe during Halloween. Seven tricks to treat them to a safe and stress-free holiday include:

Keep Halloween candy out of your pet’s reach. Candy containing chocolate or xylitol (commonly found in sugar-free candies and gum) are especially dangerous.

Keep your pet indoors in a separate room or behind a safety gate away from the door to make Halloween less stressful.

Make sure your pet is properly identified with a microchip in case it escapes through the open door while you're distracted with trick-or-treaters.

Keep lit candles and jack-o-lanterns away from pets or opt for battery-operated lights in your pumpkin this year.

Keep glow sticks and glow jewelry away from your pets. Although the liquid in these products likely isn’t toxic, it tastes really bad and makes pets salivate excessively and act strangely.

If you plan on having your pet wear a costume, make sure it fits properly and comfortably, doesn't have any pieces that can easily be chewed off, and doesn't interfere with your pet's sight, hearing, breathing, opening its mouth, or moving.

Take time to get your pet accustomed to the costume before Halloween, and never leave your pet unsupervised while it is wearing a costume.

The Family, Fur & Fun Festival highlights the importance of supporting abused, abandoned and neglected animals and combines proper pet care education with fun activities. They cover a variety of booths, hands-on activities for children to experience pets, pet adoption, arts and crafts, kissing booth, doggie photography, a magician, face painting, raffle with great prizes, food and refreshments and the popular Halloween Pet Costume Contest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event takes place in Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge Master Planned Community, located at 9700 S. Buffalo Dr., just south of Blue Diamond Rd.

For information, visit www.familyfurandfun.com, call 702-595-0644, or email info@familyfurandfun.com.

###