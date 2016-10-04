Nevada Business Magazine

Great Harvest Bread Co: Come and Get it Grand Opening

Join us for our ribbon cutting ceremony & grand opening of Great Harvest Bread Co celebration on Tuesday October 4th, 10:00 am.Join us for our ribbon cutting ceremony & grand opening  celebration on Tuesday October 4th, 10:00 am.  Ceremony hosted by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.  Enjoy free coffee & sweets from 8:00 - 10:30 am abundant gift basket raffle & in-store promos all week long!   661 Marks Street. (Sunmark Plaza - next to Joann & Panda Express)

PLUS - Don't miss our In-store Promos Next Week! Monday October 3rd - Friday October 7th (Valid at Both Marks Street & Horizon Ridge Locations)
  • Monday: 6 Challah Dinner Rolls FREE with the purchase of any Frontier Soup Mix
  • Tuesday: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Grand Re-Opening of Great Harvest Bread Co. 661 Marks Street: Hosted by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce @ 10:00 am (Free Coffee & Sweets, Abundant Gift Basket Raffle Draw to follow)
  • Wednesday: Get a free combo upgrade with the purchase of any sandwich. Your choice of chips or cookie & regular drink.
  • Thursday: All Salads only $6.00 each!  Choose from the Yardbird, Mexicali, Greek or Cobb!
  • Friday: Get a free cookie bundle with every $15.00 purchase. Choose from Salted Caramel or Oatmeal Chocolate Chip!
In the neighbourhood? Stop in, say "HELLO" and be sure to try a few of our favorites:
  • Snickerdoodle Bread
  • Pumpkin Spice & Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Loaves
  • The Best-selling Yardbird Salad
  • Cinnaburst Bread
  • Vegas Veggie Sandwich
  • Turk N' Berry Sandwich
  • Red, White & Blueberry Loaves
  • Scones, Muffins, Cookies, Bars
  • And SO much more!

