Las Vegas - Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based construction and real estate development and construction management company, has hired Brian Graham to serve as a Project Coordinator. In this role, Graham is responsible for monitoring work progress, facilitating weekly updates, overseeing furniture, fixtures and equipment procurement, cost management and completion of construction timelines.

Graham possesses more than a decade of experience extensive, including retail facility management. Prior to joining Grand Canyon Development Partners, Graham established Dreambuilders Cabinets and Customs Millworks, a company where he designed and fabricated retail display and gaming fixtures, custom furniture and other residential carpentry work. Graham’s diverse portfolio includes experience in plastics and acrylics, metalwork, welding and master carpentry.

He also specializes in water features and aquarium design and installation, due to his extensive knowledge of marine ecosystems.

Graham has served on the board of Never Give Up, a local non-profit foundation that works with families and children with Autism, Asperger’s and other mental challenges to help bridge the learning gap among disabled children, their parents, teachers and their schools by showing them how to let go of the fears and stigma associated with learning disabilities, so that they have hope for the future.

About Grand Canyon Development Partners

Grand Canyon Development Partners is a construction and real estate development management company that offers a full spectrum of services to facilitate all processes for our clients' projects including, but not limited to: real estate development, construction, project and program management services, and LEED Certification studies. The company has offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Phoenix, and Flagstaff, Ariz.

The success and experience of Grand Canyon Development Partners spans a wide variety of market segments, including hospitality/entertainment, gaming, education, Native American, retail/tenant improvements, commercial, industrial, public works, nonprofit, and food/beverage.

